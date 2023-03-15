Manchester United in talks with eight bidders over sale as ambitious deadline is set



Manchester United are locked in negotiations with eight bidders for a sale of the club.

According to The Telegraph, some of these bidders are interested in a full purchase of the club while others are only keen on a minority investment.

Representatives working under instructions from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are in negotiations with the Red Devils over the bidding process.

The Peoples Person reported that Sheikh Jassim will not be physically present during talks but some of his most senior and trusted advisors will lead the delegation.

Ratcliffe on the other hand is expected to personally be in attendance at Old Trafford on Friday.

The Telegraph relays, “One source close to talks says United’s director of football, John Murtough, is among the delegation addressing interested parties. Representatives for Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are attending Old Trafford this week as two of four meetings scheduled by Friday. There will also be at least one further meeting with another interested party next week before United’s controversial owners decide who should advance to a third stage of talks.

“Insiders maintain that the process remains on track and a deal is within reach by the end of next month, despite fears elsewhere that the deadline could be extended.

“Only the Qatari and Ineos bids have publicly disclosed their preference for a total buyout of the six Glazer siblings’ controlling Class B shares. Sources with knowledge of the process say there are two other parties interested in buying the club in its entirety.”

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim will be boosted by the fact that UEFA is considering allowing multiple clubs under the same owner to simultaneously compete in the same competition.

Ratcliffe also owns OGC Nice and there is disquiet that Sheikh Jassim’s bid is state-backed even though on paper his Nine Two Foundation appears completely independent and free from government involvement.

The Telegraph adds that, internally at United, regular meetings are taking place between the Raine Group and the Glazer family’s financial advisors Rothschild in Manchester.

It has been indicated that the Glazers remain willing sellers but only on the right terms, with a £5bn price tag their target.

