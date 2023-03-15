Manchester United join summer youth tournament



Manchester United will send an academy side to compete at SuperCupNI this summer.

The tournament begins on 23rd July and closes on 28th July and will take place in various areas of the six counties.

SuperCupNI was previously known as the Milk Cup.

United last won the trophy in 2014 with a squad that included a 16-year-old Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Rangers join United in the competition’s ‘Premier’ section this year.

United States of America will send two sides from its respective coasts over to Northern Ireland.

Mexican giants Tigres UANL and Japanese club Ichifuna will also appear in the competition.

Dublin side St Kevin’s Boys and a Dundalk schoolboy side will join each of the six counties in attempting to keep the SuperCupNI trophy on the island.

SuperCupNI’s chairman, Victor Leonard, lauded United for continuing to be active in the summer youth tournament:

“Over our 40-year history, we have been incredibly well supported by Manchester United and in the past the tournament has acted as a launchpad for their young players to go on and make their mark for the first team.

“They are always incredibly well supported at the tournament and attract large crowds at every game.

“I know from the conversations we have on a regular basis with Nick Cox, head of the academy, that it is a tournament their young players look forward to and they are told about how the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga used their experiences at the tournament to progress into the first team and become household names.”

