Manchester United ready to shatter transfer record for Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United could be set to launch a huge offer for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a striker and, with eleven goals and ten assists in 23 league appearances this season, the France international is attracting plenty of attention.

And according to Bild (via Transfermarkt), Man United are determined to land Kolo Muani, so much so that they are willing to smash the Bundesliga transfer record to get their man.

Currently, the record stands at an initial €105m, which Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele.

A series of performance related add-ons and clauses has since taken that fee to €140m, but Bild suggests that United are preparing to off €120m as a guaranteed sum, the highest initial fee in German football history.

Such a sum seems astronomical for a player who joined Frankfurt on a free transfer just nine months ago, but his performances this season have been exceptional.

He is the only player in the Bundesliga to sit on double figures for both goals and assists at the stage of the season, and a lot of that is down to his unusually complete profile.

Playing as a lone striker in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system, Kolo Muani is a departure from the poacher/targetman hybrid centre forwards Frankfurt have been used to in recent years.

The World Cup finalist does have plenty of strength and is capable in aerial challenges, but having spent much of his fledgling career playing out wide, he is a highly technical player capable of beating defenders at speed.

Combined with his keen eye for a pass and his willingness to drop deep and link play, Kolo Muani is looking very much like the complete centre forward who could do wonders in an Erik ten Hag side.

He frequently opens up space for his wide attackers with his movement, which could be to the benefit of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony, while also being an excellent goal threat himself.

The issue, of course, will be his price tag. Kolo Muani is contracted to Frankfurt until 2027 and the Bundesliga side will likely want at least another year out of their newly found star player before selling him on.

That is likely the genesis of the astronomical €120m fee, and at that price, United are looking at Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane money to prise away the Frenchman.