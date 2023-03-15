Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot announces engagement on Instagram

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has announced his engagement to partner, Claudio Pinto Lopes.

Dalot’s fiancé shared the news on her personal Instagram account, yesterday.

The caption read “02.02.2023 YES to the rest of our lives”, with the date likely referring to the actual date of the proposal.

Dalot’s news adds to an excellent personal period for the defender, having finally broken into the United side in this campaign.

The defender also represented Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, back in December.

Erik ten Hag has made Dalot his first choice right-back for the majority of the season, despite the Portuguese having struggled to nail down a first team place under previous regimes.

Dalot’s Old Trafford career looked to be hanging by a thread before the arrival of Ten Hag, having been shipped out on loan to Milan, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, a good pre-season and solid start to the current campaign has led to talks of a contract renewal in Manchester.

Dalot signed for United in the summer of 2018, with United in the hands of fellow countryman, Jose Mourinho.

The defender is now in his fifth year as a red, following his £19 million move from Porto.

It’s fair to say this season has been the best yet for the 23-year-old and all United fans will be sending congratulations on the back of his personal news.