Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof return to training ahead of Real Betis clash



Manchester United winger Antony was missing from today’s training session ahead of the Red Devils’ clash against Real Betis on Thursday.

United will travel to Spain for the second leg of the Round of 16 tie.

Erik ten Hag’s men enjoy the privilege of a commanding three-goal lead after they swept aside Betis during the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Antony himself got on the scoresheet but according to The Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall, the Brazilian was not present during training.

Should Antony be deemed unavailable, this would represent another major selection blow for Ten Hag who has also lost Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho was injured on Sunday during the goalless draw against Southampton.

The young Argentine is expected to be out for around six weeks.

As a result, Garnacho will also miss the international break with Argentina.

Ten Hag will, however, be boosted by the returns of Marcel Sabiter, Anthony Martial, and Victor Lindelof, with the news confirmed by the club’s official website.

Sabitzer has missed United’s last two games against Betis and Southampton.

With United already in cruise control of the tie, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag makes wholesale changes and gives some of his regular starters well-deserved rests.

A heavily rotated starting XI could see Lindelof thrust back into action, which could also be the case for Sabitzer and Martial.

In Sabitzer’s absence against the Saints, it fell on Bruno Fernandes‘s shoulders to play a bit deeper in the pivot next to Casemiro.

Fernandes did relatively well but a first-half red card to Casemiro scuppered any meaningful opportunity to see what the Portuguese can do in the new position.

With Sabitzer’s return, Fernandes can be restored to his favoured playmaking role.

