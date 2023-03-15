Newcastle could get the better of Manchester United with mega bid for Mason Mount



A combination of injuries and suspension issues have meant Manchester United’s midfield options have been stretched thin in the recent months.

Their most influential signing Casemiro has been forced to miss eight games after suffering three separate suspension spells due to card accumulation and dangerous play.

There have been long-term injuries to Christian Eriksen and Donny Van de Beek while Scott McTominay was also out for a month at the same time.

United’s midfield woes this season

The Red Devils were forced to dip into the loan market and brought in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and even he has missed a couple of games due to injury.

Currently, the club lack a versatile midfield presence and the Reds should ideally fix this issue ahead of next season which will help them sustain a challenge on all four fronts.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount has emerged as a shock target after a contract standoff between the club and their academy graduate.

The England star wants parity in terms of wages with the club’s highest earners — Reece James and Raheem Sterling but the Blues are unwilling to offer him that.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the London outfit are open to moving him on this summer if they do not arrive at a consensus before then.

Liverpool and United have been mentioned as possible suitors with his versatility and home-grown status admired by Erik ten Hag.

Mount could be Newcastle-bound

But Football Insider have now revealed that Newcastle United have joined the race for the midfielder and could blow their rivals out of the water with their bid.

“Newcastle have set aside huge funds to sign a midfield box-office partner for Bruno Guimaraes this summer,” the report read. And that player could well be Mount.

Sources have suggested to the outlet that a fee in between £60-70million could be enough to prise him away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

