Pep Guardiola suggests he is heartbroken that Julia Roberts supports Man United

Pep Guardiola has revealed how one of his idols snubbed him by visiting Manchester United rather than City during a recent visit.

The City boss made a bizarre reference to Julia Roberts snubbing the City of Manchester stadium for Old Trafford a few years ago.

Speaking after his side’s impressive Champions League victory against RB Leipzig last night, Guardiola made the curious observation.

“I am a failure in the Champions League, I’m sorry. I’m going to explain a secret…” started Guardiola.

“Even if we win this Champions League or three in a row, I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts.” he said.

Pep then explained his disappointment that Roberts chose to visit the red half of Manchester, despite City being the better side during that period.

Roberts, a reported United fan, attended Old Trafford for a game against West Ham, in 2016, much to Pep’s dismay.

Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford 😏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xBzLZgnJLK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2023

“Julia Roberts came to England a few years ago in the period when Manchester United were not good, we were better, and she came to Manchester United, she didn’t come to us. Even if I win the Champions League, it cannot make up for Julia Roberts not coming to see us,” he added.

The tongue-in-cheek rant reflected the jovial mood of the City boss, having booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite City’s success, Julia, and United, will be more focused on tomorrow’s (Thursday) trip to Spain to secure their own passage through to a European quarter-final.

United travel to Seville with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, after goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst put Real Betis to the sword at Old Trafford.

It would take a minor miracle to see Betis turn the tie around but Erik ten Hag will be expecting a professional performance to ensure safe passage through to the next round.