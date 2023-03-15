Predicted XI vs Real Betis: Erik ten Hag to field strong side



Manchester United will be without Alejandro Garnacho for their Europa League round of 16 second leg tie against Real Betis tomorrow.

The Argentinian suffered a sprain during Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton and could be missing for up to six weeks.

Anthony Martial should be available after a long injury layoff, but we don’t expect him to start against the Spanish side.

Marcel Sabitzer’s status is unknown. He has missed the last two matches with a knee injury but his call-up to the Austria national side suggests the injury is not too bad. The first clue as to his availability will be whether he boards the plane with the rest of the squad this afternoon.

Casemiro should be available and will almost certainly start the game as his four-match domestic ban for a second straight red card against the Saints does not carry over to European competition.

However, he will have to be on his mettle as another yellow sustained in this game means he will also be banned for the quarter finals, should United progress.

With a three-goal cushion from the first leg, manager Erik ten Hag might decide to rest some players but we think he’ll go strong to avoid any slip-ups.

One player who might be put in cotton wool, though, is Raphael Varane, and we expect Harry Maguire to substitute.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to be slightly ahead of Diogo Dalot in the battle for the right back berth although his performance against Southampton was erratic. Given the order of the day is to hold on to that 3-goal lead, it’s more likely the Englishman will get the nod in any case, as he is generally considered the better of the two from a defensive point of view.

Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw should keep their places on the left side of defence, with David de Gea in goal.

Fred did not start against the Saints so should be fresh for this one, so we expect him to line up alongside Casemiro in midfield. Scott McTominay is another option.

In attack it could be business as usual, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford supporting Wout Weghorst up front.

Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri are other options.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 5.45pm GMT kick-off: