Qatar’s QSI exploring Malaga takeover: could it impact Manchester United takeover?



Qatar Sports Investment is exploring a deal to buy Spanish club, Malaga.

Malaga play in Spain’s second division and currently lie in 20th position in the league.

According to Marca, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, QSI is interested in buying Malaga.

The outlet claims that “Al-Khelaïfi ‘s company, Qatar Sports Investments, is negotiating to buy Málaga CF.”

“According to the same information, Al Thani has to deposit 9 million in court to recover 51% of the shares and sell them to Qatar.”

Marca adds, “The option to purchase Málaga is a possibility, but there is nothing concrete. Right now they are not negotiating, but it is a project that would fit.”

A purchase of Malaga would align with QSI’s vision of diversifying its sports investments after a recent purchase of Braga.

QSI already owns Paris St Germain. Alongside Malaga, other alternatives are also being explored. Nothing is imminent as it stands.

What could Qatar’s interest in Malaga mean for Manchester United?

It is an open secret that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is in the running to buy United. Some reports have even suggested that Sheikh Jassim is the clear favourite to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim made the bid to buy United through his Nine Two Foundation, which claims to be independent of the government.

Several journalists have however questioned this and indicated that a bid of such magnitude would unlikely have gone in without the state’s backing or approval.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Sheikh Jassim has the blessing of the Emir of Qatar and Nasser-Al-Khelaifi to undertake a full takeover of Manchester United.

If QSI do buy Malaga, according to UEFA rules, they would not be able to play in the same European competitions as PSG. If the Qataris have ambitions to bring success to the Spanish outfit, the fact they are planning to go ahead anyway suggests that they know that law is soon to be abolished. Indeed, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted this week that they are considering that very change.

This would settle beyond doubt the issue of whether the Nine Two Foundation and QSI are really two separate entities and mean there is zero chance of any conflict of interest being created if United are also bought by Sheikh Jassim.