Real Betis boss says his side must believe they can turn tomorrow’s game against Manchester United around

Manchester United travel to Spain for the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 clash against Real Betis tomorrow (Thursday).

United take a three goal lead to Seville, having thumped the Spaniards by four goals to one at Old Trafford last week.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst all struck in what was a comprehensive victory for United.

Despite the seemingly unassailable lead, Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has not given up hope on qualifying for the quarterfinals.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Pellegrini says he believes his team can turn the tide tomorrow night.

“Well, I believe really that in football you never know the score a game can finish. So, believing in my team, believing in our fans and we try, all together, to turn the score,” he said.

The former City boss feels his Betis side were well in the game at Old Trafford, before United took the game away from them in the second half.

“We were playing a very equal game until minute 53 (when Antony scored). That goal of Manchester United, a brilliant goal from a good player, and after that minutes later a corner finished the game,” he added.

Pellegrini feels his side failed to mentally recover from United’s fast start to the second half, a fact that ultimately decided the result.

“It was not a physical problem, more a mental problem that sees our work for 53 minutes going away in just four or five minutes.” said Pellegrini

Betis will need the performance of a lifetime tomorrow, in order to turn tie around but Pellegrini has urged the expected 50,000 home fans to not give up hope.

“I think every game is different. Tomorrow we’re not going to have in our mind the score we had there. We try to have (focus on) our score here at home,” he concluded.

Erik ten Hag will be looking for a professional display from his side to secure safe passage to the quarters, before they travel back to England for visit of Fulham in the FA Cup, in their last game before the international break.