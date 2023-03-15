Ryan Lowe wants Man United youngster Alvaro Fernandez to stay at Preston North End next season



Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is keen to keep Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez next season.

It has been an impressive season for the academy star who is enjoying his first spell in professional football.

The 19-year-old joined the Championship club on loan for the entirety of the season and has played in 33 matches across all competitions.

It is the Spaniard’s first loan move after joining the club from Real Madrid’s academy and winning the player of the year for the youth team during his first season at Man United.

There could be a chance he will win the youth player of the year for the Championship club as well.

According to the Lancashire Post, Lowe has been speaking to the media about the current loan situation at the club and what could happen next season.

“We haven’t got that far as yet, we still have 10 games to go and the season is not finished,” he said.

“We’ve still got to try and finish as high as we can and we’re going to go through bumps in the road again, as most teams do, over the next 10 games.

“We’ll sit down and have a review with Man United, and with all the players that are on loan, and we’ll see what they think and what we think. If there is an opportunity to do something with the loan lads that are with us and doing well, then why wouldn’t you? But it’s not always the case, we just have to make sure we have our irons in the fire for all different things, whether it’s wing backs, strikers or midfielders.”

“Alvaro has performed well along with the rest of them.”

While on loan in Preston, Fernandez has been learning English after only having basic knowledge of the language when he first arrived.

Lowe has praised the youngster for his ability to adapt to life in Lancashire.

“He’s definitely coming on, he’s definitely getting better each game, each training session, he’s learning,” the manager said.

“His English is self taught, that’s what we need, he needs to listen so we can make sure he keeps performing … He’s keeping a top international out of the team at the moment in Robbie Brady and he’s got to keep his standards high. His performances have been excellent and long may that continue.”

It remains to be seen what happens to the youngster next season but it is likely that he will head out on loan again.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt be following some of the progress of the youngsters who are shining in the Championship.

