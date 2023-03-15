Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will not be personally attending meetings with Man United



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will not personally be in attendance as his representatives meet with Manchester United officials this week.

The takeover process is in its second phase of a three-stage process.

After making his bid in the first stage through his Nine Two Foundation, Sheikh Jassim made it to the next juncture of the bidding exercise.

Other than Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim is the only bidder that has gone public to declare his intention to undertake a full takeover of United.

While Sheikh Jassim is keen to acquire 100% of the club and buy out the minority shareholders on top of the Glazer family, Ratcliffe only wants to buy out the Glazers.

The Peoples Person has reported that people acting on behalf of Sheikh Jassim were scheduled to arrive at Old Trafford this week, where they would be subjected to presentations from a host of senior officials.

The presentations would revolve around daily club operations, the financial shape of United and the set-ups across the youth, women’s and men’s teams.

The meeting would also allow Sheikh Jassim’s representatives to independently assess the level of investment needed to facilitate the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

According to Ben Jacobs, Sheikh Jassim will not be physically present.

“Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s Nine Two Foundation have their face-to-face meetings with Manchester United this week.”

“Representatives from the Bank of America will be present within the party since they are advising on the bid.”

“Sheikh Jassim not attending in person.”

It was relayed yesterday that at the moment, the Glazers are concerning themselves with explaining to bidders how they arrived at their price tag and why it’s necessary that they raise the value of their proposals.

