Sir Alex Ferguson “not interested” in who wins this year’s Premier League title

Manchester United’s dropped points over the last 10 days in the Premier League put paid to dreams of an unlikely title charge.

The damaging defeat against Liverpool and the frustrating draw at home to Southampton have left Arsenal and Manchester City to battle it out for the Premier League crown.

Mikael Arteta’s Arsenal currently lead the race, five points clear of Pep Guardiola’s City in second.

United fans are now faced with either their old rivals Arsenal winning the title before them or City continuing their domination by becoming the first team since United to win three in a row.

Neither scenarios are particularly palatable, sentiments echoed by United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

As reported by the Daily Mail, when asked who he’d prefer to see lift the trophy, Sir Alex responded in typically candid fashion.

“Not interested,” he said.

Fergie was asked the question at the Cheltenham horse racing festival, where he unfortunately saw his co-owned horse beaten on the day, despite starting as the pre-race favourite.

Sir Alex’s blunt response is a fair reflection of the United fanbase as a whole, with most finding it hard to decide who they’d rather see end the season on top.

Erik ten Hag’s men now face a fight to finish in the top four in the league, in order to ensure Champions League football for next season.

Despite the recent domestic dip, the progress made under the Dutch boss is clear to see, with United fans rightly excited for the times ahead.

Ten Hag’s side are still very much alive in the Europa League and FA Cup and will be desperate to end the campaign with another trophy to add to the Carabao Cup already in the bag.

With a busy summer window expected in the hands of Ten Hag, United fans are confident of building a side capable of mounting a serious title charge, next season.