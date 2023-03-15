Sir Jim Ratcliffe to personally attend Old Trafford for official club presentations



INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be at Old Trafford on Friday and be present for presentations from Manchester United officials about the sale of the club.

Both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani made it to the second round of the three-stage bidding process.

The second phase involves United chiefs detailing to representatives of Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe about the club’s operations, the financial shape and the set-ups of the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

It was reported that Sheikh Jassim will not be physically present and that his representatives will act on his behalf.

According to BBC’s Simon Stone, Ratcliffe has chosen to take the other route and personally show up.

“Prospective Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to be at Old Trafford on Friday to receive a presentation on the potential sale process. Officials attending the presentations tend to be on the legal and financial side but it is normal practice for Ratcliffe to be present – as part of an Ineos delegation – and BBC Sport understands that is his intention.”

“The one unknown is that the British billionaire is also due to be at Nice’s Europa Conference League last-16 tie with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.”

“Ratcliffe’s intention is to travel to the north-west of England from the south of France providing there are no unexpected issues.”

BBC adds how Ratcliffe’s presence will serve to heighten interest and further fuel competition between Sheikh Jassim and the British billionaire.

Stone adds, “It is understood interested parties have been taken to United’s Carrington training ground where, on Friday lunchtime, there will be a media presence as manager Erik ten Hag will be holding a news conference ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham on Sunday.”

The Peoples Person reported that the Glazers are at the moment dissatisfied with the level of bids submitted and have said that the values of proposals need to be raised.

United is focusing on explaining to bidders just how the Glazer family’s price tag was arrived at and why it needs to be met before they part with the club.

