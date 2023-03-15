Sunderland boss hints at where Amad Diallo’s future lies



Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has indicated that Amad Diallo‘s future lies with Manchester United despite the winger impressing at the Stadium of Light.

Diallo has arguably been Sunderland’s most lethal attacker and one of their best players.

The United man has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for the Black Cats this campaign.

Diallo did not play for Sunderland last weekend in a 1-0 victory against Norwich after he picked up a small injury.

Mowbray confirmed that the 20-year-old is simply recovering from playing too many games and will be available for selection this weekend.

Mowbray relayed that Diallo will go back to United come the end of the season and challenged Abdoullah Ba to step in and fill the vacuum Diallo will leave.

“He [Ba] struggled with the communication side of things at the club a little bit to start with and trying to get across where we want him to be, what his job is, what we want him to do out of possession, in possession. That’s been a challenge. And yet I think there’s real talent there, he said.

“There’s power in his legs, running power, some explosive stuff as well. And yet he’s competing against some pretty good technical players if you’re talking about Amad and Patrick (Roberts) and Jack (Clarke).”

“I think he [Ba] has to try and fill the boots of Amad somewhere down the line when he goes back to Manchester United. I’m not saying he’s going to come in and play there all the time but the opportunity is going to be there for him to grab.”

Given Mowbray’s indication that Diallo will come back to the Theatre of Dreams, it will be interesting to see what role he plays next term.

Diallo will undoubtedly be hoping that his displays in the Championship have caught Erik ten Hag’s eye.

The Peoples Person conveyed that Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are set up for loan spells next season. This could give Diallo a big opportunity to impress and challenge Antony for the right-wing position.

