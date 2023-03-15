UEFA president admits multi-club ownership rules rethink amidst Manchester United sale



UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that it’s time to re-assess the football governing body’s rules on multi-club ownership.

UEFA is considering allowing different clubs under the same ownership to compete against each other in the Champions League at the same time.

Currently, this is not the case.

Ceferin remarked that there are two options on the table – keep the existing ban or make a dramatic u-turn and allow clubs under the umbrella of a common owner to clash in the same competition.

This comes as the sale of Manchester United rages on.

Both parties leading the race to buy the Red Devils are burdened by administrative bottlenecks brought about by ownership of other clubs.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owns OGC Nice. There is a question mark around Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks, and whether his bid is backed by the state.

Qatar’s sovereign fund, QSI, owns Paris St-Germain.

Ceferin said, “We are not thinking about Manchester United only. We’ve had five or six owners of clubs who want to buy another club. We have to see what to do. The options are that it stays like that or that we allow them to play in the same competition. I’m not sure yet.”

“We have to speak about these regulations and see what to do about it. There is more and more interest in this multi-club ownership. We shouldn’t just say no for the investments for multi-club ownership, but we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case, because the rules have to be strict.”

“From one point of view it’s true if you are the owner of two clubs and they play in the same competition you can say to one club to lose because you want the other to win. But for you, as a football player, do you think it’s so easy to do that, to tell a coach, lose the match because the other wants to win?”

Ceferin also delved into the botched European Super League.

He pointed out that Manchester City and Chelsea were extremely reluctant to join, and even phoned him to express their retreat after initially being on board.

Ceferin accused United and Liverpool of being the ringleaders and spearheading the formation of the breakaway competition.

