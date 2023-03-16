Amourricho van Axel Dongen wanted by Erik ten Hag



Erik ten Hag is preparing to raid Ajax yet again as Manchester United set their sights on Amourricho van Axel Dongen.

The 18-year-old is set to become a free agent in this summer having turned down a contract extension from the Eredivisie giants.

And, on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man United are “informed on the situation,” of the highly rated winger.

Axel van Dongen is “very, very well known” to Ten Hag, having been one of 21 youth players promoted to train with the first team during the manager’s time at Ajax.

And that is something the youngster has not forgotten, having told Voetball Zone back in September:

“I will be eternally grateful to him for giving me the opportunity as a young player to play football with players like Antony and Dusan Tadic.

“I think it’s nice to see that things are going better with Manchester United; I really wish him that.

“Unfortunately I didn’t really get to speak to him after his transfer to United, but who knows, maybe our paths will cross in the future.”

In hindsight, that last line seems to contain a little foreshadowing, given the Red Devils’ keen interest in the wide man now.

While Romano remarks that other clubs around Europe are also interested in Van Axel Dongen, the reliable reporter makes a point of calling the wonderkid “one to watch for Man United in the summer.”

It is also clear that the player would be overjoyed to be back working with Ten Hag on a regular basis and, given the United boss’ knowledge of Van Axel Dongen, the pieces all look ready to fall into place.

Fostering young talent is key strength of Erik ten Hag’s and one he will surely take advantage of at Old Trafford.