Argentina official confirms Alejandro Garnacho decision as Spain push for nationality change



Bernardo Romeo, the coordinator of Argentina’s youth National teams, has given the strongest indication yet that Alejandro Garnacho has dedicated his career to playing for the Albiceleste rather than switching allegiances to Spain.

It was reported that Spain are working hard to convince the Manchester United winger to ditch Argentina and join their ranks.

The former World and European Champions would hand Garnacho immediate caps.

Spain want Garnacho to join Pedri and Gavi as the faces of the new Spanish revolution.

Garnacho has dual nationality and qualifies to play for La Furia Roja through his Spanish father.

However, according to Romeo, Garnacho confided in him that there is no chance for such a switch to happen and that his future lies with Lionel Scaloni’s side.

Romeo said, “Garnacho has already told me that he has decided to play for Argentina, despite having received a call from Spain. He answered him out of respect, but he has decided to play for Argentina.

“We were in his house and he has all the photos of Messi.”

Garnacho received his first senior call-up for Argentina to join up with the rest of the team during the upcoming international break.

However, the 18-year-old suffered a heartbreaking injury during the 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

A tackle by Kyle Walker-Peters saw Garnacho taken off just six minutes after his introduction into proceedings.

It was initially thought that his injury was not serious but now the forward is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Erik ten Hag spoke about Garnacho’s injury and reiterated that the expectation is he will play again this season.

“I can’t say exactly in this moment but it will take weeks. It is a serious injury and not even a foul. A serious injury once again after Christian Eriksen. It was a scissor tackle.”

