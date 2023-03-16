Charlie Savage called up to Wales Under-21 squad

The final international break of the season is on the horizon, with national sides announcing their respective squads this week.

Games across all age groups are set to take place over the next two weeks, with under 18’s and 21’s also having fixtures scheduled.

Wales under 21’s face Scotland and Spain in friendly matches, in preparation for their u21 European Qualification campaign starting in June.

As reported by BBC Sport, Wales u21 manger Matty Jones has called up no fewer than ten uncapped youngsters.

Manchester United’s Charlie Savage is one of the players set to make his debut at under-21 level for his country.

Savage is currently on loan from United at League One side Forest Green Rovers.

Charlie, son of former Premier League player Robbie Savage, has featured in Forest Green’s last five matches with Duncans Ferguson’s men rooted to the bottom of League One.

However, Savage enjoyed a landmark afternoon on Saturday, giving Forest Green the lead against Bristol Rovers with his first professional goal.

Rovers went on to win the game 1-3 but it was a day to remember for the Savage family.

Charlie made his debut for United in last season’s Champions League draw with Young Boys at Old Trafford, under the tutelage of Ralf Rangnick.

The midfielder has consistently impressed at under 21 level and was selected for United’s pre-season tour by Erik ten Hag.

The Welshman will be hoping to impress on his u21 debut for Wales as well looking to end the season strong for Forest Green, in a bid to catch Ten Hag’s eye for the start of next season.

