Confirmed Man United XI vs Real Betis: Facundo Pellistri and Fred start



Facundo Pellistri and Fred will start for Manchester United against Real Betis this evening in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie.

The Uruguayan comes in for Antony, who is ill, and Fred comes in after being rested against Southampton at the weekend.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is again preferred to Diogo Dalot, with Harry Maguire coming in for Raphael Varane, who is likely being rested.

David de Gea (goalkeeper), Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia make up the rest of the defence. Luke Shaw, too, is rested.

Casemiro plays alongside Fred in midfield. He must avoid a yellow card to escape a ban in the quarter final, should United qualify. He is already banned for four games in domestic competitions.

Up front, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst join Pellistri.

The subs include Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho.

Anthony Martial is back in full training but not yet ready to take part.

🔴 U N I T E D 🔴@FPellistri07 is in for his first start for the Reds 👊#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2023

United go into the match with a three goal advantage, having won the first leg 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Betis beat United 1-0 in a friendly on home turf during the World Cup.

Kick off is at 5.45pm GMT.