Erik ten Hag “determined to get” Jeremie Frimpong to address the right-back problem



Before the World Cup break and the entire Cristiano Ronaldo saga, Manchester United’s primary area of weakness seemed to be in the right-back spot.

Manager Erik ten Hag had remarked that his de-facto starting full-back Diogo Dalot was being overburdened and the club needed to fix this issue in January.

Cut to the winter transfer window and the priorities had to change due to a certain individual and a striker was brought in instead. The resurgence in form from Aaron Wan-Bissaka was another highlight.

RB issues persisting

Having two full-backs in flying form would have been the perfect gift to the Dutch boss but since the Qatar showpiece event, the Portuguese has lost his touch a bit.

There have also been reports that the former Crystal Palace defender does not want to continue in a backup role and wants to either start more games or seek pastures anew.

Naturally, links with quite a few right-backs have emerged with a potential summer move on the horizon. One of them is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Ten Hag likes his full-backs to support the attack and Frimpong certainly does that.

The ultra-attacking Dutch defender has seven goals and nine assists from 33 games in all competitions this season and is their second top-scorer this term.

if AWB leaves, Frimpong could be the perfect solution

SportBild (via Sport Witness) have written about United’s apparent interest in Frimpong and titled the report as “Man United want Jeremie Frimpong”.

The report mentioned that the 22-year-old is “getting better and better” with his stock at its “hottest” ahead of a big summer transfer window for the player.

Ten Hag is apparently “determined to get” the fullback it will take a bid of €60m to bring him to Old Trafford. But as of now, it seems unlikely that the club can spend such an exorbitant amount for a full-back.

New owners and the possible sale of a few players could potentially change all that though. Frimpong is certainly one transfer to keep an eye on.

