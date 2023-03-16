Erik ten Hag praises ‘brilliant’ Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Real Betis



Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s performance in their 1-0 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Manchester United booked their place in the quarterfinals, with a comfortable win over the La Liga side.

Ten Hag’s men were professional and dealt with Betis in every department.

The first half was a bit sloppy, but the team took control in the second half and scored the killing goal.

Marcus Rashford continued his goalscoring exploits with a scintillating strike.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated:

"No red cards, no injuries!" 😂 A smiley Erik ten Hag can't be happier after win over Real Betis! 🙌#UEL pic.twitter.com/J1IgRBmSOV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2023

“I’m happy, but we like challenges. Betis are a good team, but we beat them twice, so I think we performed very well.”

He went on to praise Bruno Fernandes, who was amazing today.

“He is an athlete, has so much energy, he can play so many roles.”

“Tactically he is brilliant, and overloads so we can outplay opponents. We create good situations + chances. He is very important in the counter-press. He looks like he is getting better.”

Ten Hag was asked about Facundo Pellistri‘s performance, to which he replied:

“It’s about training performance, you see him progressing, getting stronger. Good game v Leeds, Betis. To start is more difficult. But when game goes on he got belief, you see his abilities, his dribbles, crosses, runs behind, defending did his job.”



