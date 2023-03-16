Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United must make a ‘crazy bid’ to land Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United have been linked to in-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 24 year old has scored 16 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions.

BILD reported that United were one of the first clubs who are willing to prepare an offer of €120 million for the striker.

Fabrizio Romano responded to the rumours in his latest column:

“There are many clubs appreciating Kolo Muani; he’s a fantastic player.”

“I’m not aware of Manchester United bids at this stage; there are many links; one day is Harry Kane, one day Victor Osimhen, one day Dusan Vlahovic, one day Kolo Muani, one day Goncalo Ramos.”

“It will take time, and March is not the time to submit proposals.”

“For sure, Eintracht would only sell Randal in case of a “crazy” bid, not for normal proposals.”

Muani is more than just a goalscorer. His creative abilities make him a very special forward.

Erik ten Hag’s philosophy revolves around having a striker competent enough to drop deep and link up with teammates.

The Frenchmen is one of the most creative forwards across Europe, and the numbers back that.

Ten Hag would love to have a player of his qualities in his team.

