Harry Maguire insists he is working hard at Manchester United



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire spoke to the media after the team’s 1-0 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League.

He talked about his mindset, after being benched for the majority of the season.

“I have an important role on and off the field at this club. Every day I try to make this club succeed, whether I’m playing or not. That’s my main focus at the moment.”

“Listen, I work hard at training and that’s all you can do.”

“It’s not been too long since my last game it was only a couple of weeks ago. And I’ve started five or six games since the World Cup.”

The Englishman has not had the best of seasons.

He has been benched by Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, who have formed a formidable partnership at the back for United.

Maguire, when called upon, has been sluggish and lethargic. He is often caught on the ball and puts the team in dangerous situations.

Ten Hag does appreciate the player’s aerial qualities and brings him on occasionally when defending against a team with tall attackers in the dying minutes of the game.

Maguire will need to work hard to earn his spot back.

United could look to cash in, come the summer, but it will depend upon Ten Hag’s transfer plans.



