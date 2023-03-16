Inter Milan to offer Denzel Dumfries in swap deal for Man United’s Victor Lindelof

The summer transfer window is fast approaching, so expect Manchester United to be linked with a raft of deals for players coming in, and out of Old Trafford. The latest, a swap deal for United centre-back Victor Lindelof and Inter Milan’s, Denzel Dumfries.

As reported by Football Insider, sources from Italy have suggested a deal is to be done in the summer, with the Nerazzurri in the market for centre-back.

Coupled with United’s long standing interest in Dumfries, it’s believed Inter are ready to offer the deal to United, in summer.

However, Erik ten Hag will take some persuading as he plans to keep the Swedish international in his squad next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have already had enquires about Lindelof rebuffed from United, with Ten Hag “happy” with the player.

“I’m sure Erik ten Hag is happy with Lindelof and will try to keep the player as he did in January. I’m not sure Man United will let him leave, in January it was a big “no”,” said Romano.

That certainly seems to limit the likelihood of Inter’s possible proposal being accepted, especially with Harry Maguire‘s future still up in the air.

As reported in The Athletic, Inter’s financial situation is far from steady at the current time, with Simeone Inzaghi looking to offload some players and bring others in on economically savvy deals.

Should United approach Inter about the Dumfries singing, Victor Lindelof is not expected to be part of any deal for the Dutchman, as far as United are concerned.

United are expected to be in for a busy summer, with Ten Hag’s revolution well underway after what promises to be a successful maiden campaign in charge.

The United boss has ended the club’s six year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and is hoping to add another trophy to the cabinet by the end of the season with the team in the later stages of both the Europa League and FA Cup.

United are also favourites to secure a Champions League place for next season, by finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Champions League qualification and a trophy would mark a fantastic first season in charge with United plotting their way to a title charge next campaign.