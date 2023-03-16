Manchester United among the clubs “crazy” for FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessie



Manchester United is one of three English clubs “crazy” for FC Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian has struggled to adapt to life at Camp Nou since making the move from AC Milan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, while Kessie’s primary wish is to remain at Barcelona and fight for a starting berth under Xavi, there are chances that he will leave in the summer.

Xavi’s preference for other options in the middle of the park, coupled with the Blaugrana’s desperate need for cash so as to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, means that an exit for Kessie cannot be ruled out.

Alongside United, Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen on Kessie’s services.

Antonio Conte in particular is said to be obsessed with the prospect of having the 26-year-old within his ranks.

Chelsea bosses view Kessie as the perfect replacement for the declining N’golo Kante. Kante’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain and the player is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms for the London outfit.

“Despite the fact that last summer he was reinforced with Casemiro and before that he signed Bruno Fernandes, Ten Hag wants to finish propping up the midfield line.

“Kessie is one of the players that would fit him after Frenkie de Jong already made clear the last summer that he was not going to change Barça for Manchester United.”

There is also interest in Kessie from Italian clubs.

Juventus and Napoli are attentive to the player’s situation in Spain.

Inter Milan also want Kessie and have even tried to offer Barcelona Marcelo Brozovic in exchange.

