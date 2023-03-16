Manchester United formally enter the race for £110m Jude Bellingham



Manchester United’s midfield is in tatters at the moment with multiple players suffering from long-term injuries while a suspension could potentially derail their season.

Christian Eriksen and Donny Van de Beek are out for the long-term while Casemiro is set to miss four domestic games due to a second straight red card this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s options at the moment are the much-maligned pair of Fred and Scott McTominay and loan signing Marcel Sabitzer, who recently returned from injury.

Midfield reinforcements required

With United just two and six points ahead of Tottenham and Newcastle in the league table, the next four games including an FA Cup quarterfinal tie could pretty much be the defining moment this season.

And it once again serves as a reminder that the club should not only be targeting an elite striker but midfield reinforcements as well.

One player who is s dream target for the club is Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham but far too many clubs are in the race with a few said to be ahead in the pecking order.

But The Telegraph have revealed that United have formally entered the race and will give it a shot as Ten Hag considers the England man as a “generational talent”.

“Manchester United are ready to join the bidding for Jude Bellingham with the transfer fee for the England international believed to have been set at a minimum of €125million (£110million).

“Ten Hag is a huge admirer of Bellingham and regards him as a generational talent who can also become a future captain of the club,” the report mentioned.

According to the article, “talks are now intensifying over Bellingham’s future” and a decision could be taken in the next few weeks with every club having the chance to land him.

ETH big admirer of Bellingham, but can United beat the others?

Liverpool were considered favourites but without possible Champions League football, their budget could prove to be an issue. Manchester City are open to selling Bernardo Silva to get the deal over the line.

Madrid recently held a secret meeting with the player’s entourage and are looking to build a dream midfield trio for the future while Dortmund themselves want to hold on to him for a season longer.

As for United’s chances, the uncertainty surrounding the club’s takeover process and the subsequent summer transfer budget means no concrete steps have been taken so far.

Primary striker targets like Spurs star Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are set to cost record sums and the club might not have the requisite budget to go after an elite midfielder.

