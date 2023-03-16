Manchester United make exciting 2023 pre-season tour announcement



Manchester United have confirmed that the team will travel to the United States for the club’s 2023 summer tour in preparation for the 2023/24 season.

In an official communication posted on the club’s website, United confirmed that Erik ten Hag’s men will play in several high-profile locations and facilities to gain fitness ahead of the next campaign.

United’s football director, John Murtough, said, “As well as engaging with our fans, Tour 2023 will allow Erik and his squad to reconnect with each other after the summer break and prepare for the restart of the Premier League.”

“We’ve worked with the manager and his staff to create training camps with the best sporting facilities available, as well as a mix of competitive opponents to play, ensuring that the whole squad will have the best opportunity to gain fitness and playing time during their time in the US.”

Murtough added, “Tour 2023 will not only see the return of our senior players to training and playing but there will also be valuable opportunities for up-and-coming talent from our Academy to experience life within the first-team environment – and for our US fans to see some potential stars of the future.”

Murtough declared in his statement that travelling to the U.S. for the first time in five years was motivated by the Red Devils’ growing popularity in the country and the need to enhance connections with supporters further.

The exact locations and dates of each match are yet to be confirmed.

These details will be made available in the coming weeks.

The importance of pre-season is not lost on Ten Hag.

Before the current season, United travelled to Thailand and Australia. The matches were crucial in shaping the team and prepping them for the rigours of the Premier League.

The trip also allowed some of United’s academy youngsters to impress and break into the first team.

The Peoples Person reported that Ten Hag is keen for United’s summer recruits to be signed early so they can be present for the pre-season tour.

