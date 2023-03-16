Manchester United offer 16-year-old Danish wonderkid Old Trafford trial



Manchester United have offered 16-year-old Danish footballer Lasse Abildgaard a trial at Old Trafford.

The Sun reports that Abdildgaard is due to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams as early as next week to try and convince the Red Devils to take a chance on him.

The teenager has been making waves in his native Denmark, and his performances for the Superliga side have caught the eye of United scouts.

The Sun conveys, “Abildgaard had a two-week trial at Ajax last November and he is now set to be given the chance to impress coaches at United.”

“He will reportedly spend a week on trial at Carrington starting on Monday.

“Representatives from Silkeborg are believed to be joining the youngster in Manchester.”

The highly-rated prospect who turned 16 last month has been playing with Silkeborg’s U-19 team and is yet to make a senior appearance for his side.

The Sun adds that while playing for the U-16s, Abildgaard played seven times and scored three goals.

As per Transfermarket, the youngster primarily plays on the right of attack.

For the U-19 team, he has made eight appearances.

This translates to 28% of minutes for the set-up.

He has been in the starting XI in 35% of the team’s games – something which highlights the forward’s maturity and his ability to punch well above his weight.

He is yet to register a goal contribution for the U-19s.

That United are giving Abildgaard a golden opportunity is hardly surprising. The 20-team English champions boast a rich history of signing the best talents from all around the world.

When he signed for Silkeborg last year a Danish publication described Abdildgaard as “one of the country’s greatest football talents.”

