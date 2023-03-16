Manchester United youngster Elyh Harrison signs professional contract



Manchester United youngster Elyh Harrison has signed a professional contract at the club.

The 17-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday, joined from Stevenage Town on a scholarship deal last summer.

Due to eligibility terms, he wasn’t able to land a professional contract until he was of the required age.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, he has signed his first-ever contract at the club.

Radek Vítek was promoted to the Under-21’s at the start of the season meaning Harrison has been competing with Tom Wooster and Eric Hanbury for game time in the U18s.

He has made 11 appearances so far this season for Travis Binnion’s side and has been a bright spark ever since joining the club.

Harrison took to Instagram to update his followers on his progress at the club.

The post said ‘Happy to sign my first professional contract with @manchesterunited hard work continues❤️🔴’

utdreport academy, a twitter account also posted the image of Harrison signing his new deal at the club.

Official: Elyh Harrison has signed his first professional contract with #mufc pic.twitter.com/OZDmEM8tHR — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) March 14, 2023

Current Man United youngsters including Kobbie Mainoo and Charlie McNeill commented below the post and congratulated the goalkeeper on his new achievement.

It’s clear to see the academy growing and it is safe to say Erik ten Hag has a lot of talent to choose from going forward.

Mainoo has already been promoted to the first-team with Alejandro Garnacho a permanent fixture in the first team this season.

It remains to be seen what happens for the rest of the season with regards to game time for the youngsters with Ten Hag’s focus on winning another trophy at United.

Harrison might be a long way off from making a competitive appearance but he is clearly showing ambition already at his age.

