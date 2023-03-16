Marcus Rashford wins yet another award for fine February form

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has won the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for February.

As reported by the club’s official website, the United No 10 has scooped yet another award for his fine run of form.

This fan voted award joins the Premier League and official club awards that he has already been honoured with for February.

Rashford helped United to an unbeaten month, as they won three out of four league games while drawing the other.

United also knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League and won their first trophy in six years after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Red-hot Rashford at it again!!

Rashford scored in every Premier League game in February, netting five times in those four games.

He started the month by scoring the winner against Crystal Palace before goals in the back-to-back fixtures against arch rivals Leeds.

A blistering brace against Leicester added to his league tally, in a 3-0 success at Old Trafford.

In and amongst his sparkling league form, Rashford terrorised Barcelona in the Nou Camp and scored the killer second in United’s cup final victory at Wembley.

Rashford’s fine month has been a continuation of his fine form throughout the season, particularly after the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and has been United’s main threat in front of goal all season.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate for Rashford to stay fit and firing between now and the end of the season, as United’s marathon season continues with them still in the hunt for European and domestic glory in the Europa League and FA Cup, respectively.

