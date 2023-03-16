Nemanja Vidic cites unfairness as he withdraws Serbian football president candidacy



Legendary Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic withdrew his candidacy to become Serbia football president on Monday.

Vidic was in the running but will now not go ahead in his efforts to clinch the top seat.

The Serbian footballing authority, as per AP News, is plagued by rampant corruption and crime.

This is something Vidic alluded to in his statement when announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy.

The former United centre-back said, “Our soccer faces big challenges. Many things must and can be improved. My idea was and remains to assemble a team of top professionals who are able to solve these challenges.

“Unfortunately, at every step of the way toward becoming the president of the (federation), it was made clear to me that we would not be given that chance.”

AP mentions that the only remaining candidate is former Red Star Belgrade club executive Dragan Dzajic.

Dzajic is believed to enjoy a fruitful relationship with the current populist government – something that will likely propel him to clinch the position.

AP News further adds that stadiums in Serbia are full of hardline nationalist supporters who use the opportunity to advance their political agenda and intimidate fans only interested in the sport.

Undoubtedly, United fans would have loved to see Vidic emerge successful.

All supporters are extremely familiar with his immense leadership qualities.

While at Old Trafford, Vidic won a Champions League, five Premier League titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, and three English League Cups.

While in England, the 41-year-old was included in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions, including three times in a row between 2007 and 2009.

