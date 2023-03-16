Paul Scholes backs Jadon Sancho to succeed at Manchester United



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has backed Jadon Sancho to succeed at the club despite his struggles.

Sancho has had a tough season, still adapting to the physicality and pace of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag took him out of the action and put him on an individual training regime.

He looks better but is still not at his very best.

Many United fans have been worried about Sancho’s inability to affect games.

He is sometimes seen as ‘too passive’ while the game drifts away.

Scholes defended the 22 year old by highlighting his strengths and weaknesses.

“I still think there is a lot more to come from him. He has had issues with the manager. He came back and scored a couple of goals.”

“I still think there is a player in there. I just think he needs the right players around him.”

“Remember at Dortmund; he had a flying right back going on all the time, which helped him because he is not a quick player. ”

“He is more of a skilful player who wants to play football, who wants to play with his centre forward, who wants to play with his right back.”

“So if United can find possibly a better right back, it might make him a different proposition.”



