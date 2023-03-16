Picture: Sheikh’s delegation spotted at Old Trafford for Manchester United sale talks



Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s representatives were spotted at Old Trafford where talks were held with senior Manchester United officials regarding a full takeover of the club.

The Peoples Person reported that Sheikh Jassim’s people would be present for meetings today but Sheikh Jassim himself would not be personally in attendance.

As per CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, the delegation was led by Shazhad Shahbaz, the president of Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation.

Jacobs relays that Shahbaz is a highly-respected investment and capital markets banker who has spent more than two decades at Bank of America.

Also present were Fady Bakhos and Yasir Shah.

Fady Bakhos also present. He is a legal, corporate and investment advisor to Sheikh Jassim (second from left in photo above). Sam Powers is also there and is Global Head of Technology, Media and Telecom at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 16, 2023

Bakhos is Sheikh Jassim’s legal, corporate and investment advisor while Shah is Bank of America’s Managing Director.

There are also a host of high-profile lawyers from Macfarlanes and representatives from real estate and investment firms.

Jacobs indicates that as per his sources, talks were “really positive” and further dialogue will take place in the afternoon.

Understand talks will continue into the afternoon and have been "really positive". Sources close to the group say they have been "warmly welcomed". — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 16, 2023

Jacobs’ information is supported by Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol who conveys that so far, negotiations have been “constructive.”

The Qatari delegation representing Sheikh Jassim have been at Old Trafford for talks regarding the sale of Manchester United and they have been ‘constructive’. 🇶🇦💰 [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/Kx7fE4VKGL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2023

After the Qatari investors, Jim Ratcliffe is expected at Old Trafford tomorrow where he will be looking to make his case for a majority purchase of the club he has supported since childhood.

Unlike Sheikh Jassim, Ratcliffe is expected to be physically present.

Talksport says, “While Qatari Sheikh Jassam bin Hamad Al Thani sent representatives on his behalf, Ratcliffe hopes the personal touch will show United fans he is serious about completing a takeover.”

Nice owner Ratcliffe will be shown around the stadium as well as United’s Carrington training ground.

