Player ratings: Real Betis 0-1 Man United

Manchester United beat Real Betis 1-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6 – Swept well tonight but poor with his distribution once more.

Aaron Wan Bissaka 6.5 – Solid.

Harry Maguire 7.5 – Made a crucial block in the first half. Looked good on the ball.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Commanding.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Defensively robust but limited going forward.

Casemiro 7 – Solid day at the office for the Brazilian international.

Fred 6 – Won the ball multiple times in midfield but wayward in possession.

Facundo Pellistri 7 – Got into some great positions. Hit the post in the final moments of the first half. Excellent showing on his full-debut for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – At his creative best once more. Grabbed the assist for Rashford’s goal and would have had a couple more if the finishing was a bit better.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – ‘He may miss from six yards out, but that is what he can do’, perfectly summed up by the commentator on the night. United’s star man smashed in the first goal with an absolute scorcher from distance in the opening minutes of the second half and looked threatening throughout. Taken off for Sancho around the hour mark.

Wout Weghorst 5.5 – Ran himself into the ground but cannot finish his dinner at the moment.

Substitutes:

Marcel Sabitzer 7 – Came on for Fred and made his presence felt in the heart of the United midfield. Had a shot on goal but it was well saved down low by the Betis GK.

Jadon Sancho 6.5 – Had an immediate impact on the game with his direct running. Showed some good touches but must do better with his finishing.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Kept Betis honest with a couple of surging runs in behind the last man.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Did his job well enough.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Decent cameo.







