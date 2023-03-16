Preview: Man United face Real Betis in second leg of Europa League round of16 tie

Manchester United face Real Betis this evening, in a bid to secure safe passage through to the Europa League quarterfinal.

Erik Ten Hag’s men travel to Spain with a three goal advantage, having brushed Betis aside by four to one in the first leg.

It would take a major collapse for United not to progress but nevertheless Ten Hag is expected to name a strong line up.

United will stick with their tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation tonight, which has served them well so far this season.

Despite the score line, Betis did cause United some problems at Old Trafford, particularly in the first half.

United will build tonight’s performance from a solid defence, with the view of catching Manuel Pellegrini’s side on the counter attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is defensively stronger than Diogo Dalot and should start at right back, with Harry Maguire in line for start to defend the balls that will come into United’s box.

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will start, with Casemiro key in breaking up Betis’ play and starting attacks for United.

The Brazilian has been outstanding this season will no doubt play a huge role again tonight, if United are to win the game.

As for Fernandes, he could line up on the right flank on paper with the license to fill the half spaces to cause the Spaniard’s problems on transition and keep the ball when United need to take the sting out of the game.

Pace is expected up front through Marcus Rashford, who is likely to play as a number 9, with Wout Weghorst dropping into the number 10 role and Jadon Sancho deployed on the left.

It could be a night set up for Sancho who might finally get a chance to play in the position he was signed for, off the left flank.

Sancho’s relationship with Rashford could be the key to unlocking the Betis defence tonight, with the pair more than capable of winning the game on their own.

Erik ten Hag will be expecting a positive and professional performance from his players, with no requirement to win the game, a solid display will be enough to put United’s name in the hat for Friday’s draw.