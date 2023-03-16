Scott McTominay a top transfer target for Newcastle United

Manchester United are expected to busy in the upcoming transfer window, with Erik ten Hag hoping to strengthen his squad for next season.

United will be looking to bolster their options across the park in a bid to mount a serious title charge next campaign.

However, additions to the first team will not come cheap and United may have to move some players on to raise funds for new players.

As reported by The Athletic, one player United may be willing to let go of is midfielder Scott McTominay.

It’s believed McTominay is a transfer target for Newcastle, with Eddie Howe a big fan of the Scotsman.

United are expected to reignite their interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with Ten Hag desperate to make him a key part of his Old Trafford revolution.

Should United be successful in their pursuit of the Dutchman, McTominay would find himself further down the pecking order in Manchester.

United could command a decent fee for the Scottish international, which would go toward the signing of De Jong, or another quality addition to the first team.

Since breaking into the first team, McTominay has proven to be useful member of the United squad, playing under multiple different managers.

Jose Mourinho handed McTominay his debut at the back end of the 2017 season, where the midfielder came on as substitute against Arsenal before making his first start a week later, in United’s final game of the season at home to Crystal Palace.

McTominay has gone on to make over 200 appearances for United, becoming the 32nd academy player to surpass the milestone.

The 26-year-old has scored 18 goals over his time in the first team, including an unforgettable late strike to seal a Manchester Derby victory, before the COVID lockdown period.

Should McTominay be moved on at the end of the season, he would leave with the well wishes of United fans after giving nothing but his all every time he pulls on the red shirt.