Thierry Henry explains why Harry Kane is a better fit than Victor Osimhen



Thierry Henry has told Manchester United that they would be better off signing Harry Kane rather than Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are in desperate need of top class centre forward in the summer, owing to the constant injury troubles of Anthony Martial and a lack of depth that saw Wout Weghorst loaned in from Burnley as an emergency stop gap in January.

Osimhen and Kane top Man United’s shortlist and, while each would offer Erik ten Hag an entirely different skillset, it is clear that only one could possibly make the switch to Old Trafford.

Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur were dumped out of the Champions League last week, while Osimhen became the first Napoli player ever to score in both legs of a Champions League or European Cup tie yesterday.

But Henry believes that the England captain would be a much better fit for United, saying on CBS Sports, “Sorry Spurs fans. Sorry Napoli fans. But we are talking about now something that can happen or not, it’s far from it.

“But, again, because of the Premier League and he knows the Premier League. If I am Man United, then I go Kane. That doesn’t mean Osimhen isn’t a good player, or whatever. It’s got nothing to do with that.

“I think Osimhen can adapt in any league. But I am Man United, then I will look at ‘okay, this guy doesn’t need to adapt to anything, and he has a way of dropping that can allow Marcus Rashford to run in-behind him when he drops’. Kane can play anywhere, by the way.”

"If I'm Man United, I pick Kane…" Thierry Henry discusses Victor Osimhen's next move, but thinks Harry Kane is a better fit at Old Trafford. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/GqK1eUyAnL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 15, 2023

The point on Marcus Rashford is a good one – the pair have combined very well on England duty in the past.

One of the most devastating combos in recent years has been Harry Kane and (an on-form) Son Heung-Ming, and United’s top scorer this season could easily function in the role of the latter. Bruno Fernandes would likely also benefit from Kane’s positioning, with the Portugal star never shy of breaking beyond the centre forward.

In Osimhen, however, Man United could perhaps see more of a long-term future. His goalscoring ability in unquestionable and could remain as such for a decade, given he is only 24 years of age.

The Nigerian has also been playing the kind of positive, proactive side that Ten Hag is looking to mould his team into, rather than playing under Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Jose Mourinho. As a powerful and willing runner, Osimhen could also be more adept at leading the press at Old Trafford.

With both players likely to cost astronomical fees, it will be interesting to see exactly how Manchester United’s striker hunt pans out.

