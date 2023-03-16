Victor Osimhen opens the door to Manchester United transfer with latest comments



Prolific Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has confirmed that he and his agents will hold talks with the Italian giants in the summer regarding his future.

Manchester United are extremely keen on Osimhen with reports suggesting that the Nigerian is Erik ten Hag’s number one striker target.

Also on the list are the likes of Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, and Goncalo Ramos.

Ten Hag, however, is attracted to Osimhen’s pace and incredible physicality.

United’s reluctance to get drawn into a war of attrition with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy also makes Osimhen a far more preferable alternative.

The Peoples Person detailed that at the moment, United are not pursuing Kane and the club has all its sights trained towards getting a summer deal for Osimhen over the line.

As Napoli clashed in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, Osimhen produced a masterclass and scored two goals against the Bundesliga team.

SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger caught up with the Napoli goalscorer and quizzed him on the rumours linking him to a switch to Old Trafford amongst other European destinations.

Osimhen replied, “I don’t know what the future holds.

“At end of the season, I will sit with my agents & discuss everything.

“I will also talk to the club. I’m grateful to Napoli. We’ll find a good solution together.”

🚨 Excl. Victor Osimhen on a possible summer move (ManUnited, Chelsea, Paris interested): “I don’t know what the future holds. At end of season I will sit with my agents & discuss everything. I will also talk to club. I’m grateful to Napoli. We’ll find good solution together.“ 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/0bMiFMe1Vj — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 16, 2023

Most United fans will take it positively that the player has not ruled out a move and, if his remarks are anything to go by, a move is still very much on the cards.

