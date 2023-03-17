Bayern Munich eyeing sensational transfer for Erik ten Hag target Jurrien Timber



Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have joined the race for Manchester United and priority Erik ten Hag target Jurrien Timber.

Ten Hag’s admiration for Timber is an open secret.

The United boss tried unsuccessfully to lure the defender to Old Trafford last summer.

A move seemed close but Timber changed his mind and elected to stay at Ajax. Ten Hag turned his attention to Lisandro Martinez and the rest is history.

Nevertheless, interest in Timber remains. The Peoples Person reported that United could make another swoop in the summer.

Ten Hag is keen to bolster his defensive options, especially in the event that Harry Maguire departs.

However, according to SPORT1 via The Mirror, the Red Devils will have to ward off competition from Bayern Munich.

With Benjamin Pavard nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian club views Timber as the perfect replacement for the Frenchman.

“The 26-year-old Frenchman has just over a year remaining on his current contract and might be sold in order for Bayern to receive a fee rather than losing him for free.”

“Pavard has ironically been linked with Man United in the past and a sale could trigger a move for Timber.”

“The German side’s preference is for the former Stuttgart man [Pavard] to sign a new deal but they could be forced to make a move for Timber should little progress be made sooner rather than later.”

Timber has in the past kept the door open to a possible summer switch to another European outfit.

The 21-year-old admitted that he does not know what the future holds but when the transfer window opens, he will contemplate his choices and come to a decision.



