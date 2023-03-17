Bruno Fernandes has played the most minutes of any player in Europe this season

Manchester United secured safe passage through to the Europa League quart-finals last night, beating Real Betis 1-0 in Seville, giving them a 5-1 aggregate win.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in Spain, as United largely controlled proceedings throughout.

Despite United’s three goal lead going into the game, Erik ten Hag named a strong side.

The United boss made changes after Rashford’s rasping 25-yard strike put the tie beyond doubt, bringing the goal scorer and Fred off, on the hour.

One player that remained on the pitch was Bruno Fernandes.

United’s Portuguese star was eventually given a rest with twenty minutes remaining but by this time he had already clocked more minutes on the pitch than any player in Europe’s top five leagues, this season.

The stat is made all the more incredible by the fact that it includes goalkeepers.

As reported by The Athletic, Fernandes has clocked up 3,751 minutes in total in 2022-23. David de Gea is next on the list, with 3,690. Vinicius Junior is third on 3,510. Five ‘keepers make up the top 10.

In terms of games played, Fernandes is also Europe’s highest with 43, the same as Rashford. De Gea is next on 41, alongside Real Madrid pair, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Bruno has come under fire in recent weeks, with some questioning his capabilities to captain a Manchester United side.

But what no one can question, is his commitment. What’s more, Bruno’s insatiable season is no fluke, either.

As previously reported, Fernandes has missed just two days from illness during the entirety of his two and a bit year career at Old Trafford.

A remarkable run of availability which has seen him rack up 169 appearances, since joining from Sporting in the January of 2021.

Ten Hag clearly has the ultimate trust in Fernandes and will be hoping he can continue his extraordinary clean bill of health with United facing an exciting end to the season.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



