Erik ten Hag meets Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid advanced negotiations for Manchester United’s sale

Erik ten Hag spoke to the media ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Fulham on Sunday.

The United boss revealed that he met Sir Jim Ratcliffe today at Carrington.

“I just met them and shook hands with them, but I’m focused on the game.”

“We’re playing a big game on Sunday, and we’re focused on that. Other people within the club take care of the rest.”

The British billionaire is one of the leading contenders to buy the club and has lodged a public bid.

He was invited to Old Trafford today for a thorough presentation, and a first look into United’s finances.

He was asked about his views on United facing Sevilla in the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

“It is going to be tough.”

“They are very experienced in the EL and have won it so many times. You have to play your best football if you want to go through.”

Ten Hag believes winning the Carabao Cup could be a boost for his team’s confidence going into the knockout stages of competitions.

“It is huge motivation. We enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one and push for that idea.”

United will be motivated to add to their trophy cabinet this season.

A win at Old Trafford on Sunday would take United to Wembley into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils have an amazing opportunity to end the season with two or more trophies.



