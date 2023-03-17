Glazers set new ambitious midweek deadline for second bids after lengthy Qatari talks



Bidders interested in a full takeover of Manchester United have been given until the middle of next week to lodge their second bids to purchase the club.

This is according to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan who reports that there has been a revision in the timeline.

It was initially thought that potential buyers had 10 days to submit second offers but now, the time has been reduced to just mid-next week.

Keegan says, “Second bids for Manchester United have to be lodged by the middle of next week – with final offers due around Easter, Sportsmail understands.

“But sources in the City and within the club say that, in a tightening of the process, midweek is the cut-off point, with Wednesday the likeliest deadline.

“It remains to be seen if, following second bids, those involved will enter into an exclusivity period with one group.”

Keegan adds, “However, it appears as though there may well be another round of bids with Easter pencilled in for the cut-off, where the likely winner is chosen.”

This new development comes after representatives of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani were present at Old Trafford yesterday where they held talks with senior United officials regarding the sale of the club.

The Peoples Person reported that the talks were substantial, positive and constructive.

Ben Jacobs relayed that negotiations took place for up to 10 hours and friendly relationships and friendships were cultivated.

🚨 Sheikh Jassim's delegation only finished their talks with #MUFC and Raine Group this evening after around 10 hours. The day has been described as "really positive and really detailed" by sources familiar with discussions. pic.twitter.com/IbVa1sahPd — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 16, 2023

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was pictured arriving at the Theatre of Dreams today, leading his delegation.

The INEOS billionaire was then seen leaving just minutes later.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS delegation leaving Old Trafford [@danroan] pic.twitter.com/qvK2fumprC — utdreport (@utdreport) March 17, 2023

For United fans, the best thing is that an end to the Glazer rule seems to be firmly within sight.







