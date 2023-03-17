Jadon Sancho is among the most creative players in the Premier League

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho has suffered a stop-start campaign so far.

The United forward has missed chunks of the season for personal reasons but has showed flickers of his class when available.

Sancho is be a huge threat to opposition defences in the final third, constantly playing forward and looking to create high up the pitch.

This is reflected by StatsBomb’s ‘penalty box entries’ study, where he ranks in the top three players in the Premier League for passes and dribbles into the opposing box per 90 minutes of game time.

https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1636362961278173184/photo/1

Sancho only sits behind Newcastle’s, Allan Saint-Maximin and City’s, Riyad Mahrez on the overall list.

According to the stats, Sancho passes the ball into the box almost twice per 90 mins in the Premier League, whilst carrying in the ball into the box on at least two occasions, per 90.

Whilst United haven’t seen the best of Sancho since his £75 million move from Dortmund in the summer of 2021, stats like these show what he is all about.

The Englishman’s ability to work in tight spaces in and around opposition defenders is as good as anyone’s in the league, with the stats now backing that up.

There is no doubt Sancho has the potential to become one of the leading lights for United under the current regime.

Erik ten Hag has faith in the 22-year-old and sees him as a key part of his Old Trafford revolution.

The United boss has used Sancho in various positions this season, including off both flanks and as a number ten.

Clearly Sancho’s attributes are suited to unlocking doors in and around the oppositions box and the more United gain confidence under Ten Hag, the more his unique qualities will come to the fore.

United are still finding their way under the new boss, with counter attacking football still United’s biggest weapon. The more the Red Devils dominate games at the highest level, the better Sancho will become.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a strong end to the campaign from Sancho, with United in the hunt for further trophies and a top four place in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho will be hoping to play his part in what will be a exciting end to the season, with the view of starting next season with a bang.