Jailed member of burglary gang linked to theft of Victor Lindelof’s home

A jailed member of a burglary gang has been linked to the attempted theft of Manchester United’s, Victor Lindelof‘s home, which occurred last year.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, the break in happened whilst the defender was playing for United in an evening kick off away to Brentford back in January 2021.

Lindelof’s wife and children were in the home at the time of the attempted theft, adding to the ordeal.

Victor’s wife, Maja, informed fans of the incident via her social media after the traumatic event.

“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester.

“I was home alone with both the kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house. We are okay under the circumstances, but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids,” she wrote

Lindelof was naturally granted time off from the club after the incident, with interim-manager Ralf Ranginck expressing his support for the defender.

“He said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn’t want to leave his wife and family on their own, which I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself,” said Rangnick.

A group of four men were sentenced this week for their part in a conspiracy to burgle homes from December 2021 to March 2022, in which Lindelof’s was one.

It is believed the gang left The Swede’s home empty handed duo the theft being ‘interrupted’ but finger prints later found on a stolen car was enough to link one of the group to the incident.

All four of the gang have been named and are now behind bars after sentencing, which can hopefully provide some peace to Victor and his family.

Lindelof is now in his sixth season as a Red since joining from Benfica in the summer of 2017.