Jim Ratcliffe meetings with Manchester United “went well” as second bid is expected



INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to make a second bid to purchase Manchester United.

Ratcliffe personally led the delegation that presented themselves at Old Trafford to hold talks with senior United officials regarding the sale of the Red Devils.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s representatives were at Old Trafford on Thursday and as The Peoples Person reported, talks were positive and constructive.

It was relayed that the Glazers have moved up the deadline for prospective bidders to make second bids.

The Peoples Person reported that rather than the 10 days as it was initially indicated, prospective buyers now have until mid-week to submit second proposals.

According to BBC’s Simon Stone, Ratcliffe’s negotiations with the Red Devils went well.

As per Stone, there were substantive discussions around business and the football side of matters.

Stone adds that Ratliffe is “now going away to prepare for the next move”.

Sources say meetings between @ManUtd + Sir Jim Ratcliffe and team went well. Substantive discussions around business and football side. Now going away to prepare for next move. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 17, 2023

This information is backed by Ben Jacobs, who relays that Ratcliffe “will now take stock ahead of tabling a second offer next week. Meetings were productive.”

No official comment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe after concluding his #MUFC meetings. It's understood there were substantive discussions on both the business and football side. The group will now take stock ahead of tabling a second offer next week. Meetings were productive. pic.twitter.com/hxZ6BjrCBT — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 17, 2023

Reports are flying around social media about the two bidders, with the entire press seemingly unaware of the identity of the mystery third bidder.

Should that party not pass through to the second round, it will come to a showdown between Ratcliffe and Jassim, with the Qatari odds-on favourite to win the race.







