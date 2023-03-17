Manchester United draw Sevilla in Europa League quarterfinals



Manchester United have drawn Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals.

The Red Devils secured their passage to the quarterfinals last night, beating Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis on their own patch courtesy of a brilliant strike from Marcus Rashford.

That goal put the round of 16 tie to bed, with United having done the hard work at Old Trafford, where they won the first leg 4-1.

Goals from Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst, gave Erik ten Hag’s side a comfortable advantage heading to the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

As for their opponents, Sevilla made it to this stage with an aggregate win of 2-1 on aggregate over Fenerbahce.

Sevilla are always a huge danger in this competition, having won the tournament a record six times.

They knocked out Manchester United during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, having previously knocked Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils from the Champions League.

As such, there is plenty of spice for revenge.

The Red Devils have historically had a poor record against Spanish teams in European competitions, but Erik ten Hag has steered United to wins over three La Liga sides already this season.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup last month, Manchester United will be hoping for a strong showing against Sevilla as they look to continue their pursuit of further success.

United will play out the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal will be played on April 13th at Old Trafford.

A good result there will set them up nicely for the second leg at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, which will be played on April 20th.

Elsewhere, Juventus take on Sporting Lisbon, with the winner of that tie facing the winner of the United/Sevilla match.







