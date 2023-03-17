Manchester United make major recruitment appointment amidst club takeover process



Manchester United are poised to appoint Adidas executive Matt Hargreaves to an important position in player recruitment and football negotiations.

Mike McGrath exclusively reports that Hargreaves is Matt Judge’s replacement.

EXCL Manchester United to appoint Adidas executive Matt Hargreaves to one of their most important roles in player recruitment for Erik ten Hag. He replaces Matt Judge negotiating #MUFC deals (story within takeover latest 👇) ⁦@TeleFootball⁩ https://t.co/HFD7juPv5P — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 17, 2023

McGrath’s information is backed by The Athletic’s Mark Critchley who relays that Hargreaves will assume Judge’s responsibilities.

Judge left Old Trafford last year.

The Athletic relays, “Hargreaves is working a notice period as marketing director with the global sports manufacturer, but is set to start at Old Trafford before the summer transfer window opens.”

“Hargreaves’ impending arrival is a boost to manager Erik ten Hag as he plots reinforcements and seeks to tie several key players — including Marcus Rashford and David de Gea.”

“United had been aware of Hargreaves’ work through their kit deal with Adidas, which has run since the 2015-16 campaign.”

Hargreaves’ appointment marks the latest major backroom shift in United’s set-up after the bringing on of David Harrison as head of football operations, Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director and Dominic Jordan as director of data science.

Hargreaves’ appointment comes during a time when United are up for sale and a takeover of the club is in full throttle.

Yesterday, representatives of Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani were present at Old Trafford to hold talks with senior United officials.

Negotiations were described as positive, constructive and friendly.

On Friday, Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally led his delegation to the Theatre of Dreams where he was received by Richard Arnold.

Ratcliffe was seen leaving United’s home ground just minutes later. It remains to be seen what these recent appointments spell for a United sale which seems to be on the horizon.



