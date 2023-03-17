Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic’s future depends on how Juventus handles crisis



Manchester United have done remarkably well so far this season considering the squad Erik ten Hag inherited and the problems that he has had to deal with during the course of the season.

Just before the World Cup, the club had to let go of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo while loan signing Wout Weghorst has not managed to score as many as he would have liked.

Marcus Rashford has carried the team on his broad shoulders, netting 27 times across all competitions, while Anthony Martial has missed 30 games this season.

Striker required at United

With no other player reaching double figures, the Dutch manager has realised the importance of adding an elite striker to his squad and that is exactly what the club’s priority is in the summer window.

There have been persistent links with Tottenham Hotspur’s record-goalscorer Harry Kane as well as Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen.

But there is a growing feeling that both players will likely cost record sums and with the club currently in the middle of a takeover, there is no clarity with regards to the budget.

Another striker who has been linked with the Red Devils is Juventus hit-man Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb was dubbed the next superstar during his time at Fiorentina but it has not exactly gone according to plan since his move to Turin.

After scoring 41 times in 60 games for Fiorentina, Juventus decided to splash €81 million on his services but the Serbian international has scored only 11 times in 27 games across all competitions this season.

Fans and the Italian media have been critical of his displays and as reported by The Peoples Person, there is a growing feeling at the club that the 23-year-old could seek to move to newer pastures soon.

Juventus have a lot of problems to solve

However, a decision on letting the striker go will depend on several “unresolved factors” at Juventus.

Juventus are currently embroiled in major controversy and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that before those problems are solved, a final decision cannot be arrived at.

“My current understanding on the situation at Juventus amid Dusan Vlahovic being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea – Juventus have not clarified who’s going to take care of the market as director, who’s going be the manager (or if Allegri will stay)… there are many things to decide at Juventus.

“So it’s way too early to mention Vlahovic’s future. For sure, Vlahovic has clubs appreciating him in the Premier League, but at the moment is not something advanced. It will depend on Juventus’ plans,” Romano said in his CaughtOffside column.



