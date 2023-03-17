Manchester United trio named in Gareth Southgate’s next England squad



Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Harry Maguire have been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming international break.

The Three Lions are set to clash against Italy and Ukraine later this month for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

No doubt United’s stars will be looking to get one over on Italy seeing as it was this opponent that beat England in the last Euros final.

Rashford and Shaw were selected for their incredible performances this season.

The two have been instrumental under Erik ten Hag during a campaign in which the Red Devils have already won the Carabao Cup and are still fighting on three other fronts.

Rashford has scored 26 goals for United this season and registered nine assists.

The United number 10 is likely to be someone Southgate relies on heavily considering his rich vein of form.

Shaw is one of England’s guaranteed starters, as is Maguire. Maguire is one of Southgate’s trusted lieutenants.

Despite not starting as often under Ten Hag, Maguire’s selection is hardly a surprise.

Southgate explained his selections and said, “That is the big challenge we have got. To go to a World Cup, everyone wanted to be there and the fight for places was immense, the hunger was there and it was clear. Now you have to start again.

“I know exactly where our most senior players are with that challenge: they are ready. The Hendersons, the Kanes, they set the tone for that sort of mentality that is going to be needed.

“We have basically a couple of days on the training pitch to prepare for a humdinger of a game in Naples so we have got to make sure we are ready for that but I think the players will be ready for that. I know we are as a group of staff and it is a good test for us.”

The hope amongst United fans and Ten Hag is that United’s stars have a fruitful time with England and come back to the club in pristine condition and raring to go during the business end of the season.

